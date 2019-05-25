<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Psychological Association (NPA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill for an act to establish the Nigerian Council for Psychologists (NCfP) already passed by National Assembly.

Prof Michael Ezenwa, President, NPA, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja, stressed that the bill when sighed into Law, would provide the needed regulation for professional psychologists that Nigerians deserved.

Ezenwa described psychology as the scientific study of human behaviour with a view to predicting and controlling same, it is a highly specialised scientific field that spans into all areas of human endeavours.

The psychologist pointed that many of the developmental challenges facing the country had to do with negative attitudes, which he said required professionally planned behavioural changes which psychologists could offer Nigeria.

He, however, noted that the assent of Mr President to the bill would make it possible to engage the verious sectors for planned and motivated changes in behaviour.