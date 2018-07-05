Obasanjo meets two final year students of Christian Theology

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday resumed work at the Abeokuta, Ogun State study centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) as a students’ facilitator.

Obasanjo met with two final-year undergraduate students of Christian Theology assigned to him by the University for Supervision.

The two students are Elijah Egehedi-Oke and Toriola Abigail.

Obasanjo was appointed recently as a facilitator – an academic counsel for students – by the management of NOUN.

Obasanjo recently bagged a PhD on Christian Theology from NOUN making him the first PhD holder from the university.

