Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned traditional rulers in Ogun state capital to steer clear of an aged-long bickering and rivalry among themselves for the sake of peace and development in the state .

The former president stated this on Sunday at the Coronation ceremony of Agura of Gbaguraland Ona Saburee Bakre held in Abeokuta.

He admonished the new monarch not join old issues with Alake and other Obas in that land.

He asked Agura of Gbagura to deploy his wealth of experience to further unite Obas in the land as peace and unity are mostly needed in the country at this trying period.

He said, “Don’t listen to bad advisers on Agura, ensure that everyone comes together so that they can be development in Egbaland. All of you should work together to achieve development. You all nerd to support government for socio-economic development. You must all join hands together to ensure community development because your support will help government to develop the state.”

He also urged the new monarch to work tirelessly and assiduously to move Gbagura and Egbaland forward in the comity of towns and cities in the state.

He said “I congratulate you for the success of today, you will be long on the throne and your reign will be the beginning of new things in Gbaguraland.

“Kabiyesi, you have a lot of work to do in Gbaguraland and Abeokuta as a whole. Our traditional rulers are not united and you do not have bad baggage because as you are coming, your hands are pure, you must ensure that everything about you is pure.

“Kabiyesi, don’t let anybody tell you that they don’t do it this way, if you want to ensure that your reign brings peace and development to Gbagura, you may have to act out of the box.

“When I and Muritala were doing it then, we told Queen of England that she could not come to Nigeria. My father cannot confront Queen, but, because the world has changed that is why I was able to tell her not to come and she did not come.

“You will be the king in the day and night and follow all the customs that surround the throne”, the former president concluded.

Meanwhile, the newly installed Agura of Gbagura, in his inaugural speech, pledged to work hand in hand with the State government and other monarchs in Egbaland and Ogun state at large.

Also speaking , the deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, urged the monarch to join hands with the state government in the plan to develop the state .

Others at the event include; Speaker of Ogun state; Olukunle Oluomo; former speaker; Tunji Egbetokun; former deputy Governor of Lagos state, Mrs. Sinatu Ojikutu, among others,