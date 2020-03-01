<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed concern over the current debates about restructuring the nation.

Newsmen reports that the ex-Nigerian leader is worried that if the restructuring debate generates any further, it could lead to violence as groups move for self-governance.

Obasanjo made the statement at the inaugural anniversary lecture of the late founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Frederick Fasehun.

The former military general warned the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to quickly manage the situation before it gets worse.





Obasanjo says a war of self-determination would take longer to end than the current Boko Haram war should it not be prevented in the first place. “There is still a window of opportunity for us to nip in the bud, a possible and indeed likely agitation for self-determination that will be violent, destructive and all-empowering.

“We have descended to lack of civility bordering on civilization, indignity, mutual disrespect and crudity in the language of our debate, dialogue, discourse, address, comments and remarks across tribe, section, religion, ethnicity and community. If not halted, it will degenerate and poison the atmosphere to the tipping point or point of no return,” Obasanjo warned.