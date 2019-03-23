<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the current state of education in the country as confusing.

Obasanjo gave the description while participating in the 2019 Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

At a session tagged, “Changemaker for Nigeria”, the former President, while responding to a question from a member of the audience, said “I think if you ask me specifically about Nigeria where we are in education today; I will say we are in confusion.

“And I don’t know whether you will feel that way. But that is the way I feel. We are really in confusion and I do hope and I sincerely mean this that the next government would be able to actually sit down and say where do we go from here as far as education is concern.

“Let me take again my own state, Ogun State, where the government of the state has four universities. You go to any of the university; they are glorified secondary schools. That is what they are. I believe the time has come when we should do a real serious overhaul study over our education, including what we really have to do in Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) culture, arts, robotic. If we do not do that, we are not going to make progress.”

While responding to an earlier question from the anchor, Julie Guchuru of the Arimus Media Ltd, Obasanjo said it had become expedient for African leaders to channel efforts on ensuring 10-year compulsory popular education for the youths, saying there cannot be any progress for individuals and societies without good and qualitative education.