



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said developments and happenings in the country at the moment do not show that Nigerians are preparing for the Kingdom of God.

This is just as it has been revealed how his intervention helped to preserve the tomb of the Founder of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, St Moses Orimolade, in Ojokoro area of Lagos during the construction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Obasanjo, who was the Guest of Honour during the dedication of the St Moses Orimolade Holy Land, the Cenotaph of C&S Founder, on Saturday, noted that most people were acting as if everything starts and ends on Earth.

“The situation we have in the country today does not show we are preparing for the kingdom of God but we have to be prepared.

“There is always a day of reckoning. Christianity was brought to us and many of our people made great contributions and they are unsung heroes now.

“Missionaries came but we have our own missionaries and leaders and Moses Orimolade was one of them.

“It is because of the church that you and I have the assurance of salvation. Our own church leaders who paid their own prize also helped in spreading the gospel and we pray their efforts are not in vain,” he said.





Commenting on the statement by the Master of Ceremonies earlier that it was his intervention that prevented the tomb of Orimolade from been removed and the church there not pulled down as military Head of State, Obasanjo said there was no reason the nation’s heroes should not be celebrated or acknowledged.

“When I was told the road work would affect the tomb of Baba Orimolade and even the church set up there in his memory, I agreed that the road be bent to accommodate the preservation of the tomb and the church.

“If I had inisted that the road should not be bent or the contractor insisted and I agreed, the body of Orimolade would have been exhumed and the church may not be here

The action I took in the past, I don’t know it would result to what we are witnessing today and this edifice we are dedicating being here,” he said.

In his sermon, Rev Dr Ademuyiwa Ajayi, whose sermon was titled ” Come and See, urged Christians to use every opportunity to evangelise for the Lord.

He urged them not to be discouraged by their situations as God could use them for glorious things.

The building was donated to the church by Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi.