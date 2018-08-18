A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the late former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, as an African and global statesman, who dedicated his life to democracy, stability, security, equity, and world peace.

In his condolence message on Saturday, Obasanjo remarked that these attributes culminated in not only his appointment as UN’s Secretary General in 1997 but also in his well-deserved honour with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for having revitalised the world body and for giving priority to human rights.

Obasanjo’s message, which was contained in a press statement personally signed by him, but made available to journalists by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, declared that Annan’s death was received with shock.

The statement partly read, “I received the shocking news of the demise of former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, with deep sadness at the loss of a brother and friend.

“I commiserate with the Annan family, particularly Mr. Annan’s widow – Nane Maria – and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina; the Government and People of Ghana; the Secretary-General and staff of the United Nations; and indeed all lovers of peace and progress across the world on this great loss.”

Obasanjo added that he remembered Annan “as a global statesman who dedicated his life to democracy, peace, stability, security, equity, justice, human rights, development, and progress, which culminated in not only his appointment as United Nations Secretary-General in 1997 but also in his well-deserved honour with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for having revitalised the United Nations and for giving priority to human rights.”

The former President noted further that, “as we mourn Kofi, it is important that all men and women of goodwill come together and work towards sustaining his legacy especially through support for the Kofi Annan Foundation and the Africa Progress Group, which succeeded the Africa Progress Panel, both of which he led very ably in his life time.”