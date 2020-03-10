<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II as the traditional ruler of the Kano Emirate as a good and sad news at the same time.

Obasanjo in a letter to Sanusi on Monday morning after the news of Sanusi’s removal was made public said his removal is sad because it is undeserving but good because he has paid the price.





“I woke up this morning and after my morning exercise, devotion and my morning meeting with my staff, the sad and good news of your removal by the Executive Council of the Kano State government,” he wrote.

“It is sad because it was undeserved. It is good because you have paid the price.

“My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and the courage to continue on the path that you’ve chosen for yourself in the best interest of the country and humanity.

“Please accept, Your Royal Highness, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he concluded.