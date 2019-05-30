<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo Wednesday evening denied reports he was on board an Ethiopian plane that escaped a crash in Lagos.

NAN Wednesday afternoon reported that Obasanjo was on board the Boeing 777-300 aircraft Ethiopian flight that encountered bad weather during landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

However, Ethiopian Airlines confirmed its Boeing 777-300 aircraft took off in Addis Ababa en route Lagos. Although the airlines said the weather during landing at the airport was bad, it denied the aircraft escape crash as reported.

Obasanjo was widely reported to have been among the 393 passengers on the flight.

But the former Nigeria president through his media aide Kehinde Akinyemi said he did not leave his home.

NAN previously reported that Obasanjo, who did not attend President Muhammadu Buhari inauguration in Abuja, was returning from a stakeholders’ dialogue on Continental Trade and Strengthening Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which ended on Tuesday in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia Airline general manager Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, explained that the aircraft upon experiencing bad weather had to embark on a go – round the airport for better and smooth landing.

“On a second attempt, the aircraft made safe and normal landing. This was according to safety standards. Pilots are encouraged to make similar go – round in such cases. However, some media incorrectly reported this standard safety precautionary go – round. “

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also confirmed the incident

“The flight, which tried to land at about 1157hours had earlier mis-approached due to bad weather and immediately went up to position properly for landing,” it said in a statement.

The aircraft landed safely at exactly 1213hours and parked at gate E63.”