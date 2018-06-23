Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday visited his former National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to condole him on the death of his son, Dipo, who died last May 9,2018.

The former president who led some of his top aides and loyalists to the Ikoyi residence of George, urged him to take solace in God over the demise of the late son, Dipo, who died on May 9.

“We cannot query God, but to only take solace in what He has done to you. If this did not happen, who knows what next that will happen? I have not been around but it was in my mind to come over and commiserate with you and the family. May God grant the depose eternal rest.”

But a sister to Bode George, Alhaja Majolagbe in her vote of thanks declared that the rift between the two was over with the visit.

“We are all shocked when this started. But, today, devil has been put to shame. The evil this morning has been condemned outside this house. It will never come to this two great Nigerians anymore.

“There has come back again, when my brother will find Ota his home. It is over, Allah take all thanks,” she said.

It will be recalled that the relationship between Obasanjo and George who were allies when the latter was Nigeria’s president went sour after the former PDP Deputy National Secretary was jailed for contract fraud when he was the chairman of the Nigerian Port Authority.

But George who was cleared of the allegations at the Supreme Court after he had served his two year jail term had claimed that Obasanjo was behind his travails.