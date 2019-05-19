<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has charged government at all levels in the country to see the private sector as the engine for economic development.

Chief Obasanjo, who gave the charge over the weekend in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South council area of Delta state, while commissioning a new hotel facility; Dantinajo Gold Resort, said the industrial mindset of the owners of the hotel was an example of mobilizing resources for national development.

The former president also charged government to ensure to do its part in the development task of the country by providing the right kind of environment for the operators of the private sector to bring the right kind of investment to the country.

Obasanjo, who had earlier delivered the 2019 Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in Oleh, however, commended the owner of the hotel, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, for mustering the will and resources to put up the investment.

“Coming here, when you talk of mobilizing human and material resources for development, this is a practical example of what we talked about in the church. In the church we talked about it in theory and spiritually, now we have come here and we are seeing it in practical terms.

“The point is this; the private sector must been seen as the engine of development. In my address in the church, I made the point that the job of the public sector is to provide the conducive atmosphere for the private sector to thrive and of course to regulate because knowing human beings as they are”, he said.

Speaking to journalists at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Dantinajo Gold Resort, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, said his vision for establishing the hotels is to reduce unemployment in the country, calling on other well-to-do Nigerians to tow his path.

“I give thanks to God and to my spiritual father, Prophet T.B Joshua because he’s the one that God used to build me to this level. My main reason for putting up this edifice is to make sure I bring out the unemployed youths out there and empower, reduce unemployment in Nigeria, Delta, Isoko and Oleh.

“I am praying and hoping that other people of means and have the resources will also come out to do more of things like this; factories, industries, it doesn’t need to be a hotel. They should just come out to build and empower the Nigerian youth.

“The hotel has 85 rooms; 53 standard rooms, 12 suits and 20 apartments. Some of the facilities here are a swimming pool, a gym, a conference hall, a restaurant and a bar. This Dantinajo Gold Resort is the best hotel in the entire Niger Delta”, he said.