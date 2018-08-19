A former Presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has demanded the immediate prosecution of the sacked Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, for treason.

He specifically urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to seek necessary legal advice from the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, with a view to drag Daura to court.

Okupe, in a telephone interview on Saturday, said the sacked DSS boss was sacked and arrested because he ordered a siege to an arm of government.

He said the offence was clearly against the sovereignty of the nation.

Okupe said, “When you take over an arm of a sovereign government unlawfully, it is a treasonable act. It was subordination on democracy itself, a terrible act of fundamental principle of separation of power which is a pillar of democracy.

“Many people may not be aware that what differentiates a military regime from democracy is the federal parliament that we refer as the National Assembly.

“In a military regime, we have the executive, we have the judiciary but we don’t have legislature. It is a sacred institution that you cannot violate.