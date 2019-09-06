Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the death of ex-Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe died at the age of 95 on Friday morning.
Jonathan, reacting to Mugabe’s death described him as a great nationalist.
According to him, Mugabe will be remembered as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s emancipation.
Jonathan on his Twitter page wrote: “Robert Mugabe (1924-2019) Africa has lost a great nationalist.
“Robert Mugabe will continue to live in the hearts and minds of all lovers of freedom as the symbol of Zimbabwe’s emancipation.”
Recall that Mugabe, the longest-serving president of Zimbabwe, was forced to resign in 2017 following protracted intraparty crisis.
He was succeeded by his estranged deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.