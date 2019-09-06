(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 21, 2017, shows Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe arriving to address the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations in New York.A Zimbabwe parliament committee has summoned former president Robert Mugabe to give evidence on May 23, 2018, about diamond corruption alleged to have cost billions of dollars during his rule. / AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Kevin Hagen
Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the death of ex-Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died at the age of 95 on Friday morning.

Jonathan, reacting to Mugabe’s death described him as a great nationalist.

According to him, Mugabe will be remembered as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s emancipation.

Jonathan on his Twitter page wrote: “Robert Mugabe (1924-2019) Africa has lost a great nationalist.

“Robert Mugabe will continue to live in the hearts and minds of all lovers of freedom as the symbol of Zimbabwe’s emancipation.”

Recall that Mugabe, the longest-serving president of Zimbabwe, was forced to resign in 2017 following protracted intraparty crisis.

He was succeeded by his estranged deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

