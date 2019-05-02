<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has arrived South Africa where he will lead an observer mission to monitor the country’s general election scheduled for May 8.

Jonathan, in a series of tweets via his verified handle, @GEJonathan, said he would be heading the election observer mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA).

“I arrived Johannesburg early this morning to lead the Election Observation Mission of the @EISAfrica to South Africa’s national and provincial elections,” the former president tweeted.

“Democracy has indeed turned the corner in Africa with many nations holding periodic and peaceful elections which put in the hands of the people the power to choose their leaders.”

Recall that Jonathan, in 2017, co-led a mission of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) to monitor Liberia’s presidential polls.