Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised the international community against taking sides in the current conflict between Israel and Palestine.

He said the conflict can only be resolved when those living within the borders of Israel and Palestine take the time to understand each other until they come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper, and eventually cooperate.

Jonathan said this can only happen when there is a ceasefire, stressing that such should be the aim of the international community.

“I have been to both Israel and Palestine, and as a result, I have some understanding and appreciation of the human angles on both divides.

“Borders are often human constructs, but the Divine instruction we have is to love our neighbour as ourselves.





“The present conflict in that part of the world can never be resolved by nations and institutions taking sides. It can only be resolved by those living within the borders of Israel and Palestine taking time to understand each other until they come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper, and eventually cooperate.

“For that to happen, what is needed, in the immediate term, is a ceasefire, followed by massive confidence building on both sides.

“That is what the international community should aim for. Peace. It is achievable.

“I sue for peace in both Israel and Palestine, and urge that every international support should be towards deescalating the conflict, rather than escalating it,” he said on Twitter.