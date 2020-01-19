<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday urged citizens to keep praying for the country despite the challenges of the present time.

Jonathan, who spoke at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Umuopara, Nguru in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, during a service marking the 50th birthday anniversary of a former Chairman of Nigeria Pilgrims Commission, John Kennedy Opara, urged the citizens to keep praying for Nigeria





He described the celebrant as his friend, who believes in the indivisibility of the country.

The former president said that Opara had devoted his life working for the advancement of Nigeria.

Also, the Anglican Primate of Nigeria, Nicolas Okoh, said that the clergy had a duty of praying for the country.