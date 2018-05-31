Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said increased investment in education will curb insecurity and killings in some parts of the country.

He, therefore, urged states and the Federal Government to focus on investing in the education of youths to stem their involvement in insecurity in the country.

Jonathan, who said this at the Bayelsa Heroes Award for Academic Excellence on Tuesday night, organised by Future Leaders Project Team, an initiative of Mr. Moses Siasia, at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, warned that if states and the federal government do not invest in developing the capacity of youths, they would eventually be forced to spend the resources in fighting insecurity among the youths.

Jonathan, represented by a former commissioner for Education in Bayelsa, Chief Tobias James, said as a leader, he made deliberate policies which would contribute to the education of the youths.