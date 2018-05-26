Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has inaugurated the first flyover bridge in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The event which was held on Friday attracted big names within and outside the state while residents of Ado the Ekiti State capital equally trooped out in their large numbers to celebrate the newest development in their state.

The flyover bridge constructed by the Ayodele Fayose administration, the first of its kind since the state was created in 1996.

The monarch of the state capital Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti and the head of the Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Michael Ademolaju, applauded the state of infrastructural development put in place by the present administration.

The state governor, Ayodele Fayose, said the performance of his administration will write his name in gold and pave the way to victory for his party in the July governorship election.

While the former President was thrilled by the project which he describes as most unique across the county.

He also saluted the courage and political style of Governor Ayodele Fayose as he calls for credible elections and image redemption for Nigeria.

He was in the company of other dignitaries commissioning the flyover which is expected to ease traffic and add beauty to the state capital.