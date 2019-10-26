<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria’s President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has felicitated with the Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on the occasion of his 52nd birthday, describing him as a man loved by his people.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former President noted that Governor Fintiri has always served his people well for which their hope and faith in him have remained strong.

He said further: “Your election as Governor of Adamawa State is a testament to the faith and hope the people have in you; having served creditably as Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and Acting Governor in the past.

“As you celebrate, I pray you excel in governance. May your administration prosper in peace, justice and security. May it bring smiles to the faces of the good people of Adamawa and add substantially to the progress we make as we seek to build the country of our collective dreams.

“On behalf of my family, I wish you wisdom, courage, and long life.”