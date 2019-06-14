<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with ex-head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan described Abdulsalami as a promoter of peace and national cohesion.

The former president also highlighted Adulsalami’s role in midwifing the Fourth Republic, describing it as a testament to his patriotism and selflessness.

The message read: “As a statesman, you have dedicated your life to promoting peace and national cohesion not just in Nigeria but across Africa.

“Your role in the military-to-civilian transition, as a head of state between 1998 and 1999, which birthed the Fourth Democratic Republic in Nigeria, is a testament to your patriotism to our country.

“Through your selfless service, you have deepened the conversation for national rebirth by leading the crusade for a peaceful nation.

I pray that Allah grants you your heart desires and may you enjoy more glorious years of peace, health, and joy as you celebrate.”