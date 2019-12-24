<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed an attack by unknown armed men near his home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

He also confirmed the death of one soldier and another injured in the attack at a military post near his country home.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja on Tuesday, the former president was not in his residence during the attack.

The statement read: “A security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

“The hoodlums who came in with about five engine boats stormed the security post located about 100 metres away from former President Jonathan’s residence in his hometown Otuoke by 1:30 am on Tuesday and attempted to take away a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek beside the residence. They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a firefight.

“The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat. One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured. The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa is in a stable state.

“The former President who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, however, returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.

Dr Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm. “The former President has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.”