Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Aboderin family and Punch newspapers over the death of Mr. Gbadebowale Aboderin, who until his death last Wednesday, was the Chairman of Punch Media Limited, describing him as a crusader for public good.

In a condolence letter to the Aboderin family as well as management and members of staff of Punch newspapers, the former President stressed that the late Aboderin would be sorely missed because of his deep commitment to national development.

A statement issued by Dr. Jonathan’s media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, said the ex-President also noted that Mr. Aboderin left a legacy of hard work and passion for a just society.

The statement said: “Late Aboderin will be sorely missed because of his deep commitment to national progress and the ease with which he reached out and made friends across regional lines and religious ties.

“He was a man who invested hugely in the cause of the ordinary people and worked altruistically for public good. The high value he placed on social capital was evident in the height to which he took Punch; expeditiously repositioning the newspaper as a credible voice for equity, national unity, good governance and democracy.

“As a sports enthusiast, he willingly channeled his energy and resources in the pursuit of his interest, a passion that positively reflected in his substantial contributions to sports development, especially the game of basketball which he greatly lifted.

“He will be remembered for his impressive legacy of hard work, philanthropy and passion for a just and equitable society.”

The ex-President further prayed for God to comfort late Aboderin’s loved ones and grant his soul eternal rest.