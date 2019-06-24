<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former president Goodluck Jonathan, and a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the general elections, Atiku Abubakar, have condemned the coup attempt in Ethiopia.

Recall that the country’s army chief was shot dead Saturday by his bodyguard just hours after the attempted coup in Amhara State left the Regional President and another top adviser dead.

In a statement released by the former president on Sunday evening, he stated that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of citizens.

“I have long said, believed and practised the principle that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

“As such, it bleeds my heart when there is unnecessary and avoidable bloodshed, as has just happened in Ethiopia.

“I go further to call on men and women of goodwill around the world to also condemn such anti-democratic actions and show solidarity to the democratically elected constitutional order in Ethiopia.

“Democracy has come to rest in Africa. Constitutionality and the rule of law are what we in Africa need, especially in the cradle of civilisation and the melting pot of the African Union.”

On his part, Atiku noted that any coup is against the tenets of democracy as he offered his right hand of fellowship to the people of Ethiopia.

“The coup attempt against the democratically elected government of @PMEthiopia stands condemned. Democracy has come to stay in Africa and we must accept this. As a democrat, my right hand of fellowship is offered to the people of Ethiopia,” he wrote on his Twitter handle