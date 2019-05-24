<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Friday appointed former President Goodluck Jonathan as honorary Special Adviser on the Bayelsa Education Trust Fund Board.

Speaking at the formal launching of the trust fund in Yenagoa, Dickson appealed to Jonathan to use his influence to attract donations to the fund.

He said: “Let me commend our leader, the former president for his educational strides during his time as the governor of this state, he laid the solid foundation for our educational system that is why I have the honour to appoint him as the honorary special adviser to oversee the collection of donations for the education trust fund.

‘With this appointment, he will sit on the board of Bayelsa state education development trust fund, as a former teacher, an educationist; he has enough experience to drive the board to success.

“The restoration government under my leadership has invested over N80 billion in building and upgrading infrastructures in schools to help mold the future of our children. “

Accepting the appointment, Jonathan commended the state government’s efforts in education and promised to do his best to persuade all stakeholders to support the education trust fund.