Ex-President Jonathan advocates more support in fight against cancer

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has emphasised the need to give National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP 2018 – 2022) a strong backing to defeat the effect of Cancer in Nigeria.

Jonathan made the call at an event organised by Lift Above Poverty Organisation, tagged, ‘Promoting Community based Cancer Control Programme in Nigeria: LAPO-C4 INITIATIVE’.

According to him, the current National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP 2018 – 2022) which is an offshoot of the first National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP 2008 – 2013), has identified a comprehensive set of seven objectives.

“This covers prevention, treatment, care, advocacy, data management, logistics and governance.

“I charge all stakeholders to give the plan the much-needed backing for effective implementation.

“This will ensure that our nation makes significant progress in cancer management and treatment.

“It will also guide us to aim towards becoming a leader in developing cancer management models in Africa.

“Cancer management is quite expensive and a technology-dependent endeavour, but homegrown solutions such as the community based LAPO C4 presents us with hope,” he said.

Jonathan said that with the required effort and manpower, the country could evolve a system that works for its peculiar environment.

He said that with such effort, it would give the country the best possible outcomes and reduce the possibility of loss of lives.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, represented by Zainab Sheriff, Director, Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine, advocated a synergy between the government and the civil society in the fight against cancer in the country.

He said, “I wish to reiterate that the ministry is delighted to collaborate with LAPO and all other organisations in the fight against cancer in Nigeria, as well as continue to strengthen the synergy between NCCP and civil society organisations (CSOs).”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a former Deputy Governor of Edo, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, who is a cancer survivor, identified early detection as key in the fight against cancer.

“Early detection of cancer gives an opportunity for effective treatment and full recovery.

“As a cancer survivor, I can attest to the efficacy of early detection,” Oghiadomhe said.

The Chairman of LAPO, Dr Osaren Emokpae, appealed for the support of well-meaning individuals in the establishment of subsidised cancer screening and treatment centres across the country.