Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian President, has revealed plans to establish factories for processing fruits into juices and other products in Benue State.

The former President who revealed the plans during his visit to Benue on Monday said that the oranges, mangoes and other fruits produced by farmers in the state would not enough be enough to run the factories.

He added that because of this, he has embarked on the establishment of 140 hectares mango plantation in Howe, Gwer East Local Government Area which will employ over 1,000 local workers from the community.

The plantation would produce and process finished products such as juice from assorted fruits and oil from the seeds that could be used by pharmaceutical companies among others.

“I have come for four things, first to see how the farm has started, thank the governor for his encouragement; thank the community for accepting us and lastly give the workers the way forward.

“The workers are from this community. The mangoes will start producing between three to four years time.”

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, who accompanied Obasanjo on the visit, said the state government was ready to facilitate the enabling environment for investors to invest.

Ortom said agriculture remained the only permanent gold mine in the country, stressing that it was even far more than oil.

He said that his administration would support the private sector and promote development and provide employment for the Benue people.