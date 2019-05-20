<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, in Lagos on Monday has tasked army commanding officers to learn how to apply leadership skills in their various unit from their contemporaries.

Buratai said this in his address at a workshop for commanding officers at the 81 Division in Lagos.

Newsmen report that the seminar with the theme “Enhanced Leadership prerequisites for the Nigerian Army transformation to meet contemporary challenges” was organised for units two and six in 81 and 82 Divisions.

The COAS was represented by the Corps Commander, Signal, Maj. Gen. Muhammed Mohammed.

The week long seminar was attended by over 50 commanding officers from the rank major and lieutenant colonel.

He said that the workshop was aimed at improving the skills of Commanding Officers towards developing a more professional and efficient approach on the performance of their statutory roles in both peace and war times.

“I am highly delighted to be at this occasion of the the first Commanding officers workshop which is highly necessary in line with our vision to the security challenges confronting on daily basis and also to find a solution to those challenges.

“The intending nature of this workshop which is routinely organised by the Nigerian Army of various Cadres on the procedure and process for admnistration requirements in line with security challenges.

“Also learn from your contemporaries, how they apply their leadership skills in their various units and rub minds,” he said.

He said that the Commanding Officers’ workshop was intended to refresh their minds and experiences and also to share knowledge with other colleagues who were from other regions.

“Bringing them together here is for them to share knowledge, understand the new directives and policy that will guide them to conduct and integrate with the society where they are working so that we can achieve seamless cooperation with society,” he said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf, thanked the COAS for his support to host the first Commanding Officers workshop.

“Training activities designed by the Army Headquarters is to enhance and build the capacity of the Commanding Officers of the army.

“It is also to enhance your professional responsiveness in the discharge of the constitutional roles in consonance with the COAS vision.

“To this, it is expected that the series of lectures and discussions throughout this workshop would broaden your horizons, particularly those of you involved in operations,” he said.

He thanked the COAS for his untiring support to the division in general and for choosing 81 Division to handle this workshop and approving the necessary logistic support.