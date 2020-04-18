Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus disease.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Abba Kyari, has died more than two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced Mr Kyari’s death on Twitter.


