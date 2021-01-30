



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, has been nominated to attend a five months Strategic and Defence Course at Santiago Chile (from 8 March – 30 July 2021).

The course is a prerequisite for his next promotion to the rank of Brigadier-General in the last quarter 2021 and posting outside the shores of the country as a Defence Attache/Adviser in keeping with the customs and tradition of recognising Officers that served as Aide-De- Camp to the President and concluded tour of duty without any blemish.

Abubakar, who will by the end of February, be the longest-serving ADC to a civilian president (having served in that position for almost six years), and the second longest-serving ADC in the history of Armed Forces of Nigeria after late Colonel Walbe who served General Yakubu Gowon for nine (9) years.

The 48-year-old ADC, who had served in various Army units and formations within and outside Nigeria at different capacities also recommended his successor by nominating three seasoned and trustworthy Army Officers to President Buhari, and the Commander-in-Chief picked Lt. Col Yusuf Muktar Dodo, an Academy Adjutant of Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), who will understudy Abubakar for three weeks to learn the ropes of his new assignment, conclude handing/taking over process and daily briefings accordingly. Abubakar will leave for Santiago Chile on March 8th.

The office of ADC to the President statutorily provides security and protects the President and his family in conjunction with other security agencies. Customarily, the ADC attends to the personal needs of the president and other matters regarding his functions as the Head of State of the Armed Forces and the well-being of his family.

Officers who are to be nominated to be ADC to the President must be loyal, of high moral standard, impeccable character, courage, knowledgeable as well as a high level of integrity.

Abubakar, is a tested and experienced commander, trained and discipline Instructor, Security manager and a talented Investigator.





The ADC, who was born on the 28th March 1973 at Wusasa Zaria. He is lucky to have a father from Kano State and a Mother from Edo State. He had a very impressive educational background. He attended Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, from 1985 – 1990 where he developed early leadership skills.

He was the Head Boy of his set (Popularly known as Boy Regimental Sergeant Major). After graduating from NMS in 1990 he had a stilt stay at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as a science undergraduate student.

He later proceeded to Nigerian Defence Academy in 1992 on gaining admission as a member of 44 Regular Course to read Biological Sciences. Col Abubakar has a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy, and also a Masters in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice both from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He possessed the following Medals and Decorations.

– Pass Staff Course (psc)

– Command Medal (Cm)

– Field Command Medal (Fcm)

– United Nations Mission in Sierra-leone (UNAMSIL)

– General Operations Medal (Gom)

– Forces Service Star

– Meritorious Service Star

Col Lawal is a fellow of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC). He is married to Hajiya Fatima Musa Daura and blessed with Children. Col Abubakar will be missed by the Villa Community mostly due to his Hard work, frankness, intelligence, no non-sense attitude, firmness, generosity and care for junior Staff/Workers within the State House.

The President posited in Lawal’s Annual Performance Evaluation Report, that the Officer is discipline, highly committed and loyal Officer, sociable and amiable to his superiors and subordinates alike. The C-in-C highly recommended Col Lawal for promotion to the rank of Brigadier-General when due in October 2021 accordingly. Congratulations Col Abubakar for a meritorious and a successful tour of National Duty as Aide-De-Camp to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria. It was indeed a privilege.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, when contacted confirmed the development on Saturday.