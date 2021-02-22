



Lt.-Col. Yusuf Dodo, officially assumed duty as Aide-de-Camp to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja, as Col. Mohammed Abubakar, departed for a promotional course in Chile.

Newsmen reports that Dodo, the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), was appointed ADC to the President last month to replace Abubakar.

Dodo’s appointment was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in January.

Newsmen report that Abubakar, who handed over on Monday after Dodo understudied him for almost three weeks to learn the ropes of his new responsibilities, in a brief ceremony, was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Abubakar is due for the rank of Brig.-Gen. after completing a promotional course in Chile





“The course is a prerequisite for Abubakar’s next promotion to the rank of brigadier-general, expected to be carried out in the last quarter of this year.

“Abubakar will by the end of February be the longest serving ADC to a civilian president, having served in that position for almost six years.

“He is also the second longest serving ADC in the history of the Nigerian armed forces after late Col. Walbe, who served Gen. Yakubu Gowon for nine years,’’ Shehu stated in an earlier statement issued on Jan. 30.

Abubakar, aged 48, who had served in various Army units and formations within and outside Nigeria at different capacities, was believed to have also recommended his successor by nominating three seasoned and trustworthy Army Officers, and President Buhari endorsed Dodo as his new ADC.

Abubakar departs for Santiago Chile on March 8.