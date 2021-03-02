



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “overwhelming joy” over the release of the abducted students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State.

The President reacted to the release of the schoolgirls in the early hours of Tuesday in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

Buhari said: “I join the families and people of Zamfara in welcoming and celebrating the release of these traumatized female students.”

President Buhari said he was excited that their ordeal came to a happy end without any incident, adding: “Being held in captivity is an agonizing experience not only for the victims, but also their families and all of us.”





However, while celebrating the release of the students, the President called for greater vigilance by the people so that human intelligence could be collected early enough to nip the bandits’ plans in the bud.

According to him, the time has come to reverse, completely, the grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping.

“Ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnapping,” he warned, while urging the Police and the Military to go after these kidnappers and bring them to justice.