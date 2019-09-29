<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau State Chairman of Youths for Productive Change, Comrade Stephen Bitrus Pwol, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the Presidential Youth Employment Scheme, saying it will take most Nigeria youths out of poverty.

Pwol disclosed this at the weekend when the body organised a political summit entitled, “Youth involvement in democracy in Nigeria” held at Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“We are happy that the signing of the “Not too young” to run bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari has given room for more youths participation in good governance in the country.

“The initiation of the presidential youth empowerment scheme has made most Nigeria youths self reliance and relevant in the governance of the country and we plead with the elders to create more space for the youths.”

Hon. Sukes Elisha Philimon, who presented a paper on the occasion said President Muhammadu Buhari has initiated policies that are capable of bringing Nigeria youths out of poverty.

He said the N-Power programme and other empowerment schemes which were embraced and broaden by Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, had taken alot of idle youths out of poverty and criminality.

A political activist, Francis Gyang, who presented a paper said the presidential youth empowerment scheme was conceived to empower youths to compete favourably with their counterparts in the world.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Lalong for instituting youth-friendly policies geared towards empowerment of Nigeria youths.

Deputy Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Jos South Local Government Election, Hon. Gyang Badung Tok, told the youths to prepare themselves adequately before engaging in politics.

He advised youths to be of good character and channel their energy towards impacting their environment positively.

Plateau State Chairman of National Union of Civil Engineering Construction Funiture and Wood Works (NUCECFWW), Comrade Daches Bitrus Bok, urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used as thugs but engage themselves in genuine business that will make them self reliance.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had done meaningfully well in the fight against insecurity, economic crisis and corruption in the country.

Dachas applauded Governor Lalong for the enthronment of peace in Plateau and urged the youths to support government activities for the liberation of the society.