



The new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has arrived the State House, Abuja and is holding a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okonjo-Iweala, who is in Nigeria on a five-day working visit is at the Presidential Villa to appreciate the President for her nomination and emergence as WTO DG about two weeks ago.

At the meeting are Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagum; Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; and Minster of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, is also attending the meeting.



