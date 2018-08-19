Shortly after he touched down from his 10-working day vacation, on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, announcing his return and assumption of his presidential duties.

President Buhari, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6.35p.m. was received by top government functionaries including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello as well as Governor Yahaya Bello of Kog State.

Also on hand to receive him were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, and acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Also there to receive President Buhari were his media aides, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Laurette Onochie and political associates.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said President Buhari, in his letter titled: ‘Resumption of Office’, which he personally signed, and dated 18 August, 2018, said: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), I write to intimate the Senate (House of Representatives) that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from today, Saturday August 18, 2018, after my vacation.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, (Hon. Speaker, House of Representatives) the assurances of my highest consideration.”