



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter of good wishes and solidarity to King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

In the letter personally signed by him, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had amicably been resolved.

The letter reads in part: “While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.





“Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

‘‘Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful, but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance.”

President Buhari extended to the Jordanian King the assurances of his highest personal regards.