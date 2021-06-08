President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives, seeking the confirmation of the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Yahaya replaces the former COAS, Major General Attahiru Ibrahim, who recently died in a plane crash in Kaduna.

Buhari also sent an executive bill to the House seeking to increase the retirement age for teachers in the country from 60 to 65 years.

The president’s requests were contained in separate letters, read by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, he said Yahaya’s appointment was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act 2004.

The letter read in part: ”In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the House will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”





The Speaker referred the request for the confirmation to the Committees on Defence and Army.

For the bill, the president said the decision to increase the retirement age and service years of teachers was pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He explained that the piece of legislation would provide for a harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

The letter read: “Transmission of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration. Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the House.

The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.”