A group known as Coalition of Niger Delta Concerned Youths says the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is working to ensure that the demands of the Niger Delta region are met.

Reacting to the claim of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) that Buhari is against the region, Isaac Eranga, coordinator of group, said the president has interest in the Niger Delta.

PANDEF had cited the suspension of DAAR Communications licence and the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, former chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), to buttress its point

But Ernaga said the claim of the forum is “laughable and nothing short of blind conjecture, especially in the face of facts”.

Eranga said with projects like the Ogoni clean-up and establishment of a maritime university in Delta state, Buhari has shown that he is committed “to develop and reposition the Niger Delta region for a better future.”

“For decades, despite being oil-rich and accounting for a huge percentage of Nigerias oil revenue, the region was given little or no attention in terms of development by successive governments in Nigeria, including under former president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan who hails from the region,” he said.

“But the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo changed all that with the Niger Delta New Vision, aimed at developing the region.

“No doubt, the Buhari administration is making efforts to ensuring that demands from the region are met.

“While no government is perfect, PANDEF would agree that Buhari administration is backing its political will with efforts to ensure that Niger Delta gets more than their fair share of development.”