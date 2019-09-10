<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerian workers that President Muhammadu Buhari is still committed to improving their welfare.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, according to a statement on Monday by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Charles Akpan, said this at the long service/merit award ceremony of the Nigerian Ports Authority in Lagos.

The minister said proof of the President’s commitment was made manifest in the various measures undertaken by the Federal Government since 2015 to reposition the nation’s workforce.

While pledging the commitment of the Federal Government to uplifting the nation’s workforce, Ngige stressed that the welfare of Nigerian workers was cardinal to the administration of the President.

He said with the Pension Transitional Administrative Directorate under the Buhari administration, Nigerian pensioners had never been more fairly treated.

Ngige said, “The welfare of workers is a cardinal objective of the current administration because the President clearly understands the key role that workers play in national development. This is manifest in the various measures the Federal Government has taken since 2015 to reposition the workforce.”