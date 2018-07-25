President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerian neurosurgeons in the diaspora to support efforts made by the government to improve the health and well-being of citizens.

He said the need for specialised and quality healthcare services in Nigeria necessitated the call for stronger collaboration with relevant stakeholders at home and diaspora towards reversing the country’s poor health indices.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made this known at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Continental Association of African Neurosurgical Societies (CAANS) 2018, held in Abuja.

According to the President, his administration would provide the enabling environment for neurosurgery to thrive in the country; adding that the federal government was pleased with the renewed focus by stakeholders to strengthen the capacities of doctors in the specialised area.

Buhari stressed that his government had paid considerable attention to five strategic pillars for National Strategic Health Development Plan II with focus on provide the enabling environment for the attainment of sector outcome, increasing the utilization of essential package of health care services, and protecting health emergencies and risk.

He said: “I appeal to Nigerian Neurosurgeons in the diaspora to join their counterparts in the country and the Government towards the great task of national development.

“Government will provide the enabling environment for the practices and growth of neurosurgery in Nigeria.

“We are in support of the renewed focus of the West Africa College of surgeons and the National Post Graduate of Medical College’s determination to build capacity in these specialized areas.

‘’Nigeria has developed the new National Strategic Health Development Plan II which is a robust five year roadmap for the Nigeria Health Sector. It is geared towards the realization of our goal of increasing access, improving health outcomes and achieving universal health coverage’’.

Mr. President commended Development Partners, CSOs, NGOs and the private sector for the continuous support to the Federal Government of Nigeria, adding that his “administration will remain accountable for every support made to improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens.”

In his remarks, the President of CAANS, Prof. Abderrahmane Sidi Saidi, said that neurosurgeons from all parts of Africa were committed towards working together to meet the important needs of Neurosurgery in the region including populations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“In recent years, we are particularly pleased to see the dynamism, willingness and enthusiasm of young African doctors for neurosurgery within CAANS,” he added.