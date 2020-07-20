



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get well message to Saudi Ruler and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalised.

Shehu disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari prays for Saudi monarch, King Salman’s quick recovery’ and made available to journalists.





The presidential aide quoted Buhari as saying, “On behalf of myself, government and people of Nigeria, I pray for speedy and full recovery of the Saudi King, one of the finest leaders I have ever met in the course of my interactions with world leaders.

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation.

“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.”