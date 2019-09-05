<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the offer by a Special Envoy of Chinese President, Yang Jiechi, for partnership between the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Communist Party of China.

Jiechi, a Special Envoy of the President of China, Xi Jinping, made the offer at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Newsmen reports that Buhari also disclosed that Nigeria was determined to play its role wherever China’s interest is concerned.

Delivering the message of President Xi, the Special envoy, who led a high-powered Chinese delegation to the meeting, assured President Buhari of China’s readiness to improve strategic partnership with Nigeria.

He also assured that China would effectively implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Beijing Summit in 2018.

“I highly value China’s ties with Nigeria and stand ready to work with Your Excellency to enhance our political trust, jointly pursue Belt and Road Cooperation, effectively implement the outcomes of FOCAC and strengthen our coordination in regional and international affairs so as to further enrich the strategic partnership between both countries,” the envoy said, quoting President Xi.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had said, ‘‘At the international level, we appreciate the support we give to each other and very importantly this must be sustained.

‘‘Nigeria is determined to play its role wherever China’s interest is concerned.’’

He also expressed appreciation for China’s support of Nigeria’s presidency of the 74th UN General Assembly.