President Muhammadu Buhari was, on Thursday, in Bauchi State, moved to tears by the devastation caused by the fire incident that gutted no fewer than 750 shops in the central market in Azare.

President Buhari, who visited the state, said he was in the community to see things for himself and assess the damages suffered by traders in the area.

His words, “I am here to personally sympathise with traders in Azare in the aftermath of the unfortunate fire incident in the market last week,” he said.

The President noted that the fire incident was a natural disaster, and expressed federal government’s sympathy for the victims.

He assured that the federal government will critically look into the matter through NEMA with a view to assisting the victims.

“Federal Government is committed to economic development and the market fire disaster is a great setback to our genuine commitment to economic recovery.”

On his part, Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk, described President Buhari’s visit as ‘very timely’.

According to them, the president’s visit demonstrated his concern to citizenry of the state especially victims of fire disaster in Azare market.