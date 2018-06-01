President Muhammadu Buhari has said the late Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbadebowale Aboderin, who passed away at the age of 60, will be long remembered for his resourcefulness, managerial proficiency and invaluable contributions to the growth of key sectors in the country.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari will commiserating with Aboderin’s family, members of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the media and sports industry on his death, noted that he was respected entrepreneur and philanthropist.

He expressed the believe that Aboderin, who was greatly admired by his peers in the media and sports industry, will be greatly missed.

The President prayed that God Almighty will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest.