<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has again vowed with a renewed pledge to tackle insecurity in various parts of Nigeria following recent bandits attacks on residents in Goronyo local Government of Sokoto state.

The President stated as he sympathized with the victims and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the area.

He lamented the recent dastardly attacks which resulted in the losses of no fewer than 27 lives in various parts of the area.

The villages affected by the incident include; Kubutta, Ololi, Kammitau, Malafaru, Sarwa, Rijiyar Tsamiya and Gidan Magga, among others.

Buhari who spoke Monday, through the Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, described the incident as unfortunate and expressed Federal Government’s unequivocal determination to tackle the issue to logical conclusion.

However, Wamakko said he was at Goronyo on the instruction of the President over the matter, saying, ” the federal government will not relent in its efforts towards fighting the myriad of banditry activities in the country .

”President Buhari was deeply touched when he heard the news of the killing of innocent lives in the area.

”Security operatives will go after the bandits and assiduously work to put an end to the indiscriminate killings in the country. ”

Senator Wamakko later presented assorted food items which included two hundred bags of rice and four hundred pieces of wrappers, for onward distribution to the victims.

The materials were handed over to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin Fulanin Goronyo, who will be assisted by the Member representing Goronyo Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Faruk Ahmad Rimawa and the former Commissioner of Information, Barrister Bello Goronyo, among other APC leaders in the area.

The lawmaker and immediate past governor of the state urged them to ensure justice in distributing the items.

Accompanied on the sympathy visit were the APC Gubernatorial Candidate during the 2019 General Elections, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE ), and APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, (Katukan Sokoto), leadership of APC in the State, politicians, Associates and Ulamas, among others.

Meanwhile, a special prayer was offered by Chief the Imam of Goronyo Jumu’at Mosque, Liman Sama’ila Goronyo, for the repose of the departed souls and Allah’s guidance to the leaders of Nigeria.