President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday vowed to ensure women and empowered and children are educated.

This is even as he has described as disturbing the number of out of school children as disturbing.

Buhari noted that while it was a collective responsibility to ensure that Nigeria’s mothers of today and tomorrow are educated and empowered, added that his administration is determined to ensure that women and children were given prominence.





He added that he was determined to ensure that they benefit from the economic growth and prosperity spurred by his administration.

President Buhari stated this at the official commissioning of the Head office of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja.