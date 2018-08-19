President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the National Assembly, informing it of his resumption of duties as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the presidential aide, the transmission of the letter to the two arms of the legislature, the Senate and the House of Representatives, followed the completion of his 10-day working leave.

In the letter titled “RESUMPTION OF OFFICE” personally signed by him, on Saturday, President Buhari said “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), I write to intimate the Senate (House of Representatives) that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from today, Saturday 18th August, 2018,after my vacation.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, (Hon. Speaker, House of Representatives) the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he would not spare anyone found guilty of any corrupt practice or sabotaging the nation’s economy.

The President gave the assurance when he spoke to a correspondent of the NTA on arrival from London on Saturday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after his 10 working day vacation.

President Buhari, who was reacting to happenings during his absence, including the cases of defections by politicians, said the incidents were part of the beauty of democracy.

He, however, advised all eligible Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them elect public officers of their choose.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President was received by a large crowd of well-wishers, party supporters, and other Nigerians.

The Air Force jet carrying the President landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport Abuja at about 6.38p.m.

Those at the airport to welcome him included Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi; Service Chiefs; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Musa Bello and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha.

Others at the airport were the Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, the acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, and members of the presidential media team.

The return of the president has put to rest the social media report that he had extended his vacation in London.

Buhari on Aug. 3 commenced a 10 working day holiday and transmitted a letter to the President of the Senate and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.

While the president was in London, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo acted on his behalf in line with the constitution.