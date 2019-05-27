President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, to commission the project of Ibikunle Amosun, outgoing governor of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Gombe State Monday to commission projects executed by Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Security has been beefed up across the metropolis ahead of the president visit, where he would commission some of the Dankwambo’s ‘Landmark Projects.’

Newsmen who went around the state capital reported that security agents have been placed at strategic locations where the president is expected to visit and commission the projects.

Some of the projects expected to be commissioned are the International Conference Centre, Gombe City Gate and Tanker Parking Bay, along Bauchi road, Women and Children Hospital and several township roads.

Others are College of Medical Sciences of the Gombe State University and Remodelled Hassan Central Primary School, among others.

It was learnt that Buhari would arrive the Gombe International Airport by 12:00 noon.

The state Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Umar Ahmed Nafada, enjoined all residents of the state to come out en-masse to welcome the president.

