President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the on-going violence in the Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, which has in the past 24 hours led to a yet to be ascertained number of deaths and arson attacks.

So far, there have been claims and counter claims as who restarted the killings and arson between neighbouring Nsadop and the Boje communities. While the origin of the mayhem is still unclear, President Buhari notes that no dispute or grievance is worth the violent snatching away of another person’s life. Nigerians must learn to live peacefully with each other and seek less brutish means of resolving conflicts. Our country does not need another war.

President Buhari, according to statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, understands that our security agencies are already intervening to bring an end to the crisis.

He also makes an urgent call on the Cross River State government and the Boki local government authorities to immediately look into the crisis and take action to ensure that this unfortunate situation is resolved both in the short and long terms.