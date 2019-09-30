<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to continue to explore the rich cultural diversity and tradition of their various communities to attract socio-economic development to the country.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, on Monday Buhari said this, during the 2019 Celebration of Olojo Cultural Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Olojo Festival is an annual Yoruba cultural event to celebrate the day the race believes the Almighty created the earth.

Speaking through the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the president said culture and tradition are necessary tools that bring out the beauty of any community.

Read the full statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to continue to explore the rich cultural diversity and tradition of their various communities with the view to bringing about diversification of the economy so as to attract socio-economic development to the country.

The President made the call, weekend, during the 2019 Celebration of Olojo Cultural Festival held in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, the President said that culture and tradition are necessary tools that bring out the beauty of any community and called on Nigerians to continue to imbibe their cultural values and tradition with the view to strengthening brotherhood, peace and security within the society.

The President observed further that cultural values are synonymous to security, economic growth and transparency and urged Nigerians to continue to imbibe the norms and values of their culture and tradition so as to have a safe and secure nation.

He emphasized that culture as the totality of the way of life of a people has enormous security influence on any nation and therefore called on Nigerians to take advantage of their rich culture and tradition in order to overcome the security challenges confronting the country.

President Buhari who noted that national security cannot be easily understood without its application to social and cultural phenomena reiterated that the federal government will continue to support the diverse cultural values of Nigerians. He, therefore, urged the people to focus on their cultural norms and values with the view to developing human capital and the nation’s economy.

The President thanked the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the people of Ile-Ife for making the day memorable and for ensuring a peaceful co-existence among the people and residents of the ancient city and environs.

He assured them that government would continue to do its best in ensuring the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, said the celebration was a way of showcasing the rich culture of the Yoruba race to the whole world so as to attract foreign direct investment with the view to revitalising the economy in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, the Governor said that his administration was committed to ensuring that his people use culture and tradition to chart a new course for the development of the state.

He pledged his administration’s continued support to the federal government in its quest to promote the diverse rich culture and tradition of the Nigerian people and the Yoruba race in particular for economic prosperity of the nation.