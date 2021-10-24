President Buhari urges ASUU to give peace a chance

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the leadership and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other unions within and outside the university system to always give peace a chance.

Buhari who spoke at the 36th convocation of the University of Ilorin Kwara State on Saturday encouraged them to embrace dialogue in resolving all complaints they have with the government.

The president who is also the Visitor to the university said the unions should realise that dialogue was always better than conflict.

ASUU had given the Federal Government a November 1st ultimatum to meet its demands.

Represented by Professor Ignatius Onimawu of the National University Commission, the President said, “No one gains from crisis. While government alone cannot solve all challenges facing society, this administration is willing to listen to complaints and alternative points of view to managing a situation.

“The university system cannot withstand any crisis now considering the time it had lost to coronavirus pandemic.

“As I appeal to the leadership and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, I also call on the leadership and members of other Unions within and outside the university system to always give peace a chance.”